Flight service between Mangaluru and Delhi commences

Indigo commenced flight service between Mangaluru and Delhi via Pune in the wee hours of Monday.

The flight left Mangaluru at 2.45 am to reach Pune at 4.20 am. After a 35-minute layover, the flight left for Delhi to reach the capital at 6.55 am. The inaugural inbound flight to Mangaluru international airport from Pune had 82 passengers and six crew.

A water cannon salute was given to the flight on its arrival from Pune. Another flight from Delhi will take off at 9.05 pm and reach Pune at 11.05 pm. After a 40-minute layover, it will leave for Mangaluru at 11.45 pm and reach Mangaluru airport at 1.20 am.

The flight to Delhi from Mangaluru had remained suspended for the last few years. Without a direct flight, passengers travelling to Delhi had to depend on Bengaluru all these days.