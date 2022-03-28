Flight service between Mangaluru and Delhi commences

Without a direct flight, passengers travelling to Delhi had to depend on Bengaluru all these days

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 28 2022, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 14:56 ist
Water cannon salute being given to the Indigo flight on its arrival at Mangaluru International Airport in the wee hours of Monday. Credit: Special arrangement

Indigo commenced flight service between Mangaluru and Delhi via Pune in the wee hours of Monday.

The flight left Mangaluru at 2.45 am to reach Pune at 4.20 am. After a 35-minute layover, the flight left for Delhi to reach the capital at 6.55 am. The inaugural inbound flight to Mangaluru international airport from Pune had 82 passengers and six crew.

A water cannon salute was given to the flight on its arrival from Pune. Another flight from Delhi will take off at 9.05 pm and reach Pune at 11.05 pm. After a 40-minute layover, it will leave for Mangaluru at 11.45 pm and reach Mangaluru airport at 1.20 am.

The flight to Delhi from Mangaluru had remained suspended for the last few years. Without a direct flight, passengers travelling to Delhi had to depend on Bengaluru all these days.

