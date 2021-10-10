FMMCH neonatal team saves preterm baby weighing 669 gm

The neonatal team of Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) led by neonatologist Dr Mario Bukelo achieved a rare feat by saving a preterm baby, born at 25 weeks plus 6 days of gestational age with a birth weight of mere 669 grams.

Deepika (mother) had visited the hospital with threatening preterm labour on June 24. The initial prognosis for the preemie born due to the underdeveloped vital organs looked very slim and the baby’s chances of survival looked bleak.

“Loyden, born on June 26, was so small that he could fit into the palm of one hand and was so weak that during the initial intensive care, his weight dropped below 600 grams, but doctors and nurses did everything to save my son despite those relentless beeps and alarms,” Deepika said with gratitude.

“Initially, when I had lost hope, Dr Bukelo and his team encouraged us to remain strong. I will remain grateful to him and all those who had prayed for my baby,” Deepika said.

“Survival of such premature infants is always a challenge and requires a team effort,” said Dr Mario Bukelo.

Loyden’s discharge from hospital speaks volumes of the dedicated service of the neonatologists, neonatal nurses and post-graduates at Father Mullers NICU, Dr Mario Bukelo said.

The standard gestational period for a baby is 40 weeks. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), about one million children die every year across the world due to complications of premature birth.

