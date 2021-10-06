Focus on North Karnataka issues in Belagavi Session, says Horatti

Focus on NK issues in Belagavi Session, says Horatti

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Oct 06 2021, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 19:44 ist

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Wednesday stated that efforts would be made to focus on issues related to the North Karnataka region, in the Winter Session of the State Legislature proposed to be held at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi in December second week.

"The Session in Belagavi is being held after a gap of three years. I have already discussed with Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri about giving stress on North Karnataka issues in the session. Systematic debates will be planned," he said.

A joint meeting of business advisory committees of both the Houses is proposed to be convened to discuss this, and there is a confidence that Opposition parties would also co-operate in properly discussing the issues related to the North Karnataka region, he said.

Horatti also stated that he would sign the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Bill-2021 on Thursday (October 7).

Suggesting the government to collect the views of parents, students, experts, and others regarding the new National Education Policy-2020 (NEP), Horatti stated that division-level seminars should be conducted for this purpose.

