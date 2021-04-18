Foggers installed for tiger enclosures at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park

Foggers have been installed at the tiger enclosures in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park to provide respite from searing heat for the big cats. The park is located near Kamalapur in Hosapete taluk.

The park houses three tigers and two tigresses. The fogger, which works as a shower, has been installed in all five tiger enclosures. Fogger releases water in the form of fog and helps keep the enclosures cool 24 hours a day. At present, Hosapete City is recording daily temperature of around 40 degrees Celsius. The mercury is expected to soar to 45 degrees Celsius in May.

M N Kiran Kumar, who is in charge of the Park, told DH ṭhat lions can tolerate temperatures up to 45 and 50 degrees Celsius. “But tigers are different. They could be badly affected by high temperatures and fall sick,” he said.

0.5 HP fogger costs around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 and usage of water is very minimal. The fogger brings down temperature by at least four to five degrees Celsius in the tiger enclosure, he added.