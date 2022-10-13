For mining-ravaged lives in Ballari, ‘normal’ life is still too far

Over a decade after the Supreme Court banned illegal mining in Ballari, about 24,000 workers who lost their jobs still struggle to access health, education and employment opportunities.

According to the workers, the Rs 19,400 crore, collected as fines from mining companies in view of widespread environmental damage and worker endangerment, has not been effectively utilised for livelihood generation.

Mine workers from the district’s Sandur taluk set out on Tuesday on a three-day march to the Ballari Deputy Commissioner’s office, to protest the delays in implementing rehabilitation measures.

“Most people in Sandur have no other alternative employment opportunities and are taking up temporary jobs. Since they come from disadvantaged societies, they have small amounts of land,” said Yeriswamy, one of the workers.

No opportunities old or new

There either haven’t been any comprehensive skilling activities, or they haven’t made the necessary impact on the lives of the mine workers.

The reopening of a few ‘A’ and ‘B’ category mines has not led to the reabsorption of former employees. Companies have chosen to hire migrant workers on contract instead.

“Under the provisions of the Industrial Dispute Act, 1947, reabsorption of former workers should be given first priority,” Maitreyi Krishnan, an advocate, informed.

Indiscriminate mining in the region has also led to a deterioration in the quality of life for residents in the area. Long-term exposure to clouds of dust and consumption of polluted drinking water have led to irreversible damage.

“The lorries that travel in the area spread clouds of dust which carry over to villages near the mines and along the roads,” Yeriswamy said.

Basic requirements of health, potable water

A 2020 survey confirmed that access to basic needs such as potable drinking water, schools, hospitals and toilets are still a far cry.

Many with serious illnesses are forced to travel as far as Mangaluru for treatment.

“Residents of half of the villages here have some kind of respiratory illness, digestive issue or they are diagnosed with kidney disease,” T M Hussain Tira, a former mining employee, said.

“There is a need to strengthen primary health centres, and taluk and district-level hospitals. There is an urgent need to not just equip the hospitals, but also hire trained doctors, nurses and other staff to ensure people receive necessary care,” said Shrishaila Aladahalli, an activist in Sandur.

Presently, the district has 35 per cent lesser Primary Health Centres than required (one PHC is recommended for every 30,000 people). Workers have been demanding an ESI hospital in the area.

Rehabilitation only in plan, not execution

A plan for rehabilitation took shape only a decade after the closure of several mines in the region.

An official in the Karnataka Minerals Environment Rehabilitation Corporation (KMERC) said setbacks in implementing socio-economic welfare measures were caused by judicial delays. “The project will take about 10 years to implement. It is still in the planning stage,” official sources said.

The corporation has allocated Rs 17,165 crore for the rehab plans. However, there is no provision under the Comprehensive Environmental Plan for Mining Impact Zone for monetary compensation, said P C Ray, Managing Director, KMERC.

“We have drawn up a plan to support workers through skill development plans, housing, education and healthcare,” he says.

The plan involves upskilling former miners under industrial training and Government Tool Room & Training Centre courses to increase employability. “The corporation will also undertake land restoration activities to improve agricultural viability in the region,” he added.

Workers who lost their jobs in 2011 are demanding a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

“We also want jobs and five acres of land to sustain our families,” says Hussain.

The lack of a satisfactory rehabilitation programme and reopening of mines, workers said, had left them with no path out of exploitation.