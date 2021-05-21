Forest fire in B R Hill region

Forest fire has been reported at Vibhutigudda at Biligirirangana betta (B R Hill) region in Yalandur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Friday.

Thick smoke billowing from the hillock could be seen even from a distance. It is alleged that it was the handiwork of miscreants, who entered the forest and set fire to dried vegetation.

According to sources, the Forest department personnel have rushed to the spot and taken all measures to prevent the fire from spreading, till evening.