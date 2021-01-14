Former minister seeks information on overhead power transmission line to Kerala

Former minister B Ramanath Rai has urged authorities to share details of the proposed overhead power transmission line to Kerala, which passes through Nandikur, Moodbidri and Bantwal taluks, with people.

“Panic has gripped the residents in Bantwal. The power transmission line passes through Padubidri, Moodbidri, Sangabettu and Karopady before entering Kerala. The firm entrusted with the contract had arranged the materials for powerline work at Tacode in Moodbidri. But owners of the land and farmers were kept in dark about the project," he alleged.

The power will be supplied from UPCL to Kerala. The power transmission line will be 60 metres in width. The project should be implemented without causing any inconvenience to residents, he said. Instead of the overhead transmission line, the UPCL should think of alternative like laying UG cables.

Opposition

Residents of Niddodi, under the aegis of Mathrubhoomi Samrakshana Horata Samithi, had stalled the survey work of the overhead power transmission line on Tuesday. Samithi President Alphonso D’Souza said that if the overhead transmission line passes through the farmland in Niddodi, then it will affect farming activities in the region.

In Niddodi, many farmers are involved in farming for livelihood.

"It is for the same reason that we had opposed the ultra mega power project in the past,” he added.