Former minister's Facebook account hacked

DHNS
  Dec 15 2021, 23:58 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

An unidentified person created a fake Facebook account in the name of former minister and Congress leader S S Mallikarjun. 

According to the leader, an FB user opened an account named SSM Davangere and sent friend requests to many people. Those who accepted it received a message seeking transfer of money via PhonePe citing a medical emergency, promising to return the money in two hours. 

The former minister has appealed to people not to respond to the messages. He also stated that he would lodge a complaint with cybercrime police seeking action against hackers.

