Former minister's Facebook account hacked

An unidentified person created a fake Facebook account in the name of former minister and Congress leader S S Mallikarjun.
According to the leader, an FB user opened an account named SSM Davangere and sent friend requests to many people. Those who accepted it received a message seeking transfer of money via PhonePe citing a medical emergency, promising to return the money in two hours.
The former minister has appealed to people not to respond to the messages. He also stated that he would lodge a complaint with cybercrime police seeking action against hackers.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In pics | Rakesh Tikait, farmers vacate Ghazipur border
'North Korea kills people for watching K-pop'
Transwoman Saisha Shinde behind Harnaaz Sandhu's gown
ASI begins Keeladi archaeological excavation report
Kolkata Durga puja bags UNESCO heritage tag
BMTC slashes AC bus fares, pass prices in Bengaluru
Toolbar to Play Movies: 24 things Google killed in 2021
Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel
Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list
Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka