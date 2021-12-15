Former minister's Facebook account hacked

An unidentified person created a fake Facebook account in the name of former minister and Congress leader S S Mallikarjun.

According to the leader, an FB user opened an account named SSM Davangere and sent friend requests to many people. Those who accepted it received a message seeking transfer of money via PhonePe citing a medical emergency, promising to return the money in two hours.

The former minister has appealed to people not to respond to the messages. He also stated that he would lodge a complaint with cybercrime police seeking action against hackers.

