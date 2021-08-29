Four brothers hacked to death over property dispute

DHNS
DHNS, Bagalkot,
  • Aug 29 2021, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 22:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

In a spine-chilling killing spree, four brothers of Madhurakhandi village in Jamkhandi were hacked to death with sharp weapons by a gang of unidentified assailants on Saturday night.

The police have identified the deceased as Hanumanth Mudareddi (45), Basavaraj Mudareddi (37), Eshwar Mudareddi (35) and Mallu Mudareddi (33).

The shocking incident occurred at their farmhouse on Sanneri road.

Sources said Mudareddi and Putani families were at loggerheads over a disputed property for the past few years. The warring families had physical altercations in the past.

Police suspect the rivals might have roped in outsiders to murder the Mudareddi siblings.

The Jamkhandi Rural police have registered a case.

murder
Property
Karnataka
Bagalkot

