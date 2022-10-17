Four die as heavy rain batters south Karnataka

Four people died in separate incidents while acres of crops continue to remain underwater as heavy rains battered many parts of old Mysuru region and a few districts in Kalyana Karnataka on Sunday.

In separate incidents, three people were swept away in flash floods following incessant showers in Tumakuru district.

Two farmers Hanumanthaiah (40) and Nataraju (32) fell into an overflowing lake at Kallur in Gubbi taluk. Gangadhar (38) of Kenchaganahalli was swept away in a swollen stream near Palavalli in Pavagad taluk.

In Mysuru taluk, Puttamadappa, a 46-year-old farmer from Bhgatahalli was electrocuted in his flooded farm.

Several residential layouts in Hunsur are inundated with rainwater. Doddakere lake breach at Bekkere of Periyaptna has flooded vast tracts of farmland.

The situation is no different in Kollegal and Hanur taluks of Chamarajanagar. With the region receiving rain for the third consecutive day on Sunday, thousands of acres of agri and horticultural crops have been submerged in the taluks. Kabini canal breach at Anagalli and the swollen Udutore, Gundal and Minnattahalli reservoirs have only made matters worse.

Traffic between Hanur in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu has been closed for four days after a portion of a hill between Garikekandi in Hanur taluk and Handiyuru in Tamil Nadu caved in. In Mandya, crops on hundreds of acres have been damaged after an aqueduct of Sulekere south canal was swept away. Ashta Theerths of Melkote are full to the brim after 25 years.

Parts of Hassan and Kodagu have been receiving heavy rain intermittently.

Heavy downpour in Hosapete (Vijayanagara) has thrown life into disarray. A two-hour-long rain flooded roads and low-lying residential areas in the town. Motorists had a tough time negotiating the inundated roads.