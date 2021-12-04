Four die in Chitradurga as tanker hits parked lorry

Four persons died on spot when a gas tanker ran over them near Doddasiddavanahalli on Pune-Bengaluru stretch of NH 4 in the taluk in the wee hours of Saturday.

Hulugappa of Raichur, Manjunath of Kushtagi, Sanjay of Vijayapura and Sharanappa of Rona taluk, Gadag district are the deceased.

The lorry ferrying onion was heading towards Bengaluru from Rona of Gadag district.

Following a tyre puncture, the driver parked the vehicle on the road side and he was replacing it. A speeding gas tanker rammed into parked lorry, killing four including the lorry driver.

Watch latest videos by DH here: