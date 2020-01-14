Four killed, two seriously injured in road mishap in Dharwad

In a horrific road mishap, four persons including a child were killed and two others sustained serious injuries. The accident took place on NH4 at Yarikoppa Cross on the outskirts of Dharwad city.

The deceased have been identified as Rudrappa Markuri, Eramma Markuri, Manjunath Markuri, and Shivanand Alwandi, all residents of Bhagyanagar in Koppal. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment

SP Vathika Katiyar said that six people from Koppal were traveling in a car towards Belagavi when a speeding van hit their car head-on, killing three of them on the spot and a two-year-old child, Shivanand, died on way to the hospital.