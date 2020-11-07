Four new universities get vice chancellors

The state government on Saturday issued orders appointing vice chancellors to four universities, including Maharani Cluster University and Nrupatunga University Bengaluru.

Dr L Gomathi Devi, professor, department of Chemistry, has been appointed the first vice chancellor of Maharani Cluster University comprising Maharani's Arts, Commerce and Management College and Maharani's Science College and VHD Home Science college.

Dr Harish Ramaswamy, Political Science professor at Karnatak University, Dharwad, has been appointed the first vice chancellor of Raichur University.

Prof Puttaraju, Principal of SJB Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, will be the first vice chancellor of Mandya University.

Prof Srinivas Balli, head of Mechanical Engineering department at Basaveshwara Engineering College Bagalkot, has been appointed first vice chancellor of Nrupatunga University Bengaluru (government science college).