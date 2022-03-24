Four of a family die in accident in Karnataka

Four of a family died in a head-on collision between a private bus and a bike at Dhummi village in Holalkere taluk of the district on Wednesday night.

According to police, Nagaraj (43), his wife Shailaja (38), sons Veeresh (15), and Santosh (13) died on the spot.

The family had gone to Hebbalagere village in Channagiri taluk of Davangere district to attend a fair. The incident took place when they were returning home on the bike after attending the fair.

The reckless driving of the bus driver was said to be the cause of the accident. Holalkere police have registered a case.

