Four out of five Omicron cases recovered in Dakshina Kannada

Of five cases of Omicron variant detected in Dakshina Kannada district, four have recovered and are healthy, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said on Saturday.

Health officials who had interacted with the students on Saturday said that all were healthy. As per the initial contact tracing, all the five omicron cases traced in Dakshina Kannada district do not have a history of travelling abroad.

Four students of Jawahar Navodaya School in Kurnad, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the Covid-19.

A total of 16 students were tested for Covid-19 at the Vidyalaya. The first positive case was reported on November 15.

A total of 231 samples were tested for Covid-19 and 16 students had tested positive. The district authorities had sent samples for genomic study on December 10, DC informed.

Another case was reported from Srinivas Nursing College in Mangaluru. As many as 19 students were tested positive for Covid-19 on December 9 and samples were sent for genomic study on December 10. The student is also healthy and has no symptoms, Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Ashok said.



Dr Ashok said that all five students had no travel history to Kerala or international travel. Even their parents did not have any travel history.