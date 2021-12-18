Four out of five Omicron cases recovered in DK

Four out of five Omicron cases recovered in Dakshina Kannada

Health officials who had interacted with the students on Saturday said that all were healthy

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 18 2021, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 20:08 ist

Of five cases of Omicron variant detected in Dakshina Kannada district, four have recovered and are healthy, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said on Saturday.

Health officials who had interacted with the students on Saturday said that all were healthy. As per the initial contact tracing, all the five omicron cases traced in Dakshina Kannada district do not have a history of travelling abroad.

Four students of Jawahar Navodaya School in Kurnad, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the Covid-19.

Also Read | Karnataka reports 6 more Omicron cases; 2 new Covid clusters in Dakshina Kannada

A total of 16 students were tested for Covid-19 at the Vidyalaya. The first positive case was reported on November 15.

A total of 231 samples were tested for Covid-19 and 16 students had tested positive. The district authorities had sent samples for genomic study on December 10, DC informed.

Another case was reported from Srinivas Nursing College in Mangaluru. As many as 19 students were tested positive for Covid-19 on December 9 and samples were sent for genomic study on December 10. The student is also healthy and has no symptoms, Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Ashok said.
 
Dr Ashok said that all five students had no travel history to Kerala or international travel. Even their parents did not have any travel history.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka News
India News
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: Report

One-year old migrant crossed Med sea alone: Report

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

 