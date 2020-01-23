Free safari for farmers at Bandipur forest

The department personnel will explain the importance of forest and its benefits to the farmers, said Bandipur Tiger Project Director T Balachandra

  Jan 23 2020
  • updated: Jan 23 2020, 17:24pm ist
Rescue officials assist in extinguishing a forest fire at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Bandipur, Sunday, Feb 24, 2019. (PTI Photo)

The Forest department, which has been taking all measures to prevent wildfires at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, is now planning a ‘free safari’ for farmers living on the periphery of the forests, to instill confidence among them and prevent any possible man-made fires during summer this year.

There is a constant conflict between farmers and department officials due to wild animal attacks. This leads to miscreants setting fire to the forest. To prevent this, the department has planned to create a bond between farmers and officials by offering free safaris for farmers and their family members once a week, into Bandipur forest. They will be allowed a free safari on Mondays.

Any farmer, possessing an identity card issued by the Panchayat Development Officer, or Department of Agriculture, will be allowed to take free safari into the forest.

