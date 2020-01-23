Free safari for farmers at Bandipur forest

The Forest department, which has been taking all measures to prevent wildfires at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, is now planning a ‘free safari’ for farmers living on the periphery of the forests, to instill confidence among them and prevent any possible man-made fires during summer this year.

There is a constant conflict between farmers and department officials due to wild animal attacks. This leads to miscreants setting fire to the forest. To prevent this, the department has planned to create a bond between farmers and officials by offering free safaris for farmers and their family members once a week, into Bandipur forest. They will be allowed a free safari on Mondays.

Any farmer, possessing an identity card issued by the Panchayat Development Officer, or Department of Agriculture, will be allowed to take free safari into the forest.