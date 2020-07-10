Fresh Covid-19 cases in Karnataka's Kodagu

Naina J A
Representative image. Credit: AFP

Nine fresh coronavirus cases have been recorded in Kodagu district on Friday, thus taking the tally to 131.

According to Kodagu DC Annies Kanmani Joy, owing to the primary contacts of an already infected man from Thithimathi in Virajpet, seven persons between the age group 19 and 65 have been infected with the Covid-19.

A 55-year-old woman suffering from fever at Ayyappa Swamy Road in Virajpet and a 34-year-old with symptoms of fever have tested positive for the virus.

With the nine more cases, the district administration has notified three more containment zones—Ayyappa Swamy Road in Virajpet, Gonikoppa and Kutta. The total notified containment zones in the district is 53. As already 18 persons have recovered in the district, the total active case in the district is 112, said the DC.

