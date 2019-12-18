Gabbur gets Karnataka's best police station awards 2019

Gabbur Police Station in Deodurg taluk of the Raichur district has been chosen for the Karnataka's best police station in 2019.

In a national survey, conducted by Grand Toratan India Limited, Gabbur Police Station stood first in the state and secured 17th place in the country. The survey was conducted at 15,579 police stations in the first phase. A total of 78 police stations (three each from one state) has been selected.

The Gabbur Police Station has been award based on their work efficiency, cleanliness, building facilities and responding to the public.

In the survey, 80 marks were set aside for crime prevention, quality of inquiry at the station level, availability of police to the public, maintaining law and order, review of crimes against women and children, behaviour of police officer and staff, protection for hapless and steps taken for road safety. As many as 20 marks were earmarked for the public opinion, time taken by the police to reach the spot and facilities at the police station and the cleanliness.

"Bureau of Police Research and Development has set aforesaid yardsticks to conduct the survey. It is an honour to the district for selecting Gabbur Police Station as the best station in the state," said Superintendent of Police Dr C B Vedamurthy.