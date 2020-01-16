Gaganachukki Jalapatotsava on Jan 18, 19 amid opposition

Gaganachukki Jalapatotsava, near Shivanasamudra in Malavalli taluk, will be organised on January 18 and 19 with a lot of entertainment performances by popular film stars.

However, it has drawn flak from farmers of the district, who are against spending crores of rupees for the festival-- when they are in distress.

Speaking to reporters, after a preliminary meeting with the officials on Thursday, MLA K Annadani appealed to the people to attend the festival in large numbers and make it a grand success.

Annadani explained that Jalapatotsava was held for the first time in 2006 when he was MLA and H D Kumaraswamy was the chief minister. “As it could not be held for the last four years it has been decided to hold the festival now.

As by-election was announced, the programme had to be postponed. Now, it has been decided to hold the festival on January 18 and 19, he said.

Cine stars

Annadani explained that film director T S Nagabharana will flag off the procession on January 18. District In-charge Minister R Ashoka will inaugurate the programme. Artistes from across the state will present a variety of programmes.

Cultural programmes will be held from the morning on January 19. Film actors will attend the programmes. Housing Minister V Somanna and other dignitaries will attend the valedictory programme scheduled to be held in the evening.

Food fest

As part of the festival, ‘Ahara Mela’ will be organised on both days. Boating will be held in Malavalli lake. A rangoli competition and exhibitions will also be held to attract visitors, he said.

Farmers oppose

Meanwhile, farmers of the district have opposed the Jalapatotsava claiming that it unnecessary and waste of water which can be used for the summer crop in the near future.

Farmers in Malavalli questioned the need for holding the festival when the government is yet to decide on bearing the transport expenditure for the sugarcane shifted to factories in other districts.

“Farmers are affected due to the supply of sub-standard paddy seeds, the tail-end villages are not getting water in the canals and paddy procurement centres have not started functioning. Is it necessary to hold Jalapatotsava, spending crores of rupees, neglecting the farmers’ needs? It is an attempt to release water to Tamil Nadu,” the farmers alleged.

Instead of spending a huge amount of money on the festival, the government can develop the place as a tourism spot to attract more tourists said Raitha Sangha district president Shambunahalli Suresh.

Though it is a government programme, local BJP party workers are unhappy as tenders and contracts for the festival has been given to others. Assistant Commissioner Suraj is trying to pacify them, said sources.