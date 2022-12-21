Gamaka exponent Keshavamurthy passes away

Noted Gamaka exponent H R Keshavamurthy (89) passed away at Hosahalli in Shivamogga taluk on Wednesday. He was conferred with Padma Shri award in March this year.

He is survived by wife Rajeshwari and daughter Usha. The mortal remains of Keshava Murthy will be kept for public viewing in his residence at the village. The last rites will be conducted on Thursday.

Keshavamurthy played a vital role in bringing the gamaka art to the mainstream society. He had been training several students in gamaka at his home without any fee.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B Y Raghavendra, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra have condoled the death of Keshavamurthy.