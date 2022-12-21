Gamaka exponent Keshavamurthy passes away

Gamaka exponent Keshavamurthy passes away

He had been training several students in gamaka at his home without any fee

DHNS
DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Dec 21 2022, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 22:12 ist
H R Keshavamurthy

Noted Gamaka exponent H R Keshavamurthy (89) passed away at Hosahalli in Shivamogga taluk on Wednesday. He was conferred with Padma Shri award in March this year.

He is survived by wife Rajeshwari and daughter Usha. The mortal remains of Keshava Murthy will be kept for public viewing in his residence at the village. The last rites will be conducted on Thursday.

Keshavamurthy played a vital role in bringing the gamaka art to the mainstream society. He had been training several students in gamaka at his home without any fee.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B Y Raghavendra, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra have condoled the death of Keshavamurthy.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Death
Gamaka

What's Brewing

'You're servant': IndiGo passenger, crew fight mid-air

'You're servant': IndiGo passenger, crew fight mid-air

Scientists create male, female cells from single person

Scientists create male, female cells from single person

Eye-for-an-eye sharia justice returns to Afghan courts

Eye-for-an-eye sharia justice returns to Afghan courts

B'luru techie found dead in car with plastic on face

B'luru techie found dead in car with plastic on face

Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone

Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone

 