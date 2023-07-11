Gang waylays farmer, flees with 3,000 kg tomatoes worth Rs 3 lakh

A three-member gang hijacked a farmer's car carrying tomatoes worth Rs 3 lakh in Challakere, Chitradurga, on Saturday evening. Police have filed an FIR under Section 379 (punishment for theft) and are currently searching for the suspects , who are on the run.

The farmer, Mallesha, hired a Bolero and took the assistance of driver Shivanna to transport his 3,000 kg tomato yield to Kolar on Saturday. They departed from Chitradurga on Friday evening. At 11 pm, while passing through CMTI Junction on Tumakuru Road, their car accidentally bumped into and broke the mirror of a Mahindra Xylo.

The occupants of the Xylo confronted Shivanna, hurling abuses at him. They later demanded Rs 15,000 from them. Since neither Shivanna nor Mallesha had the money, they engaged in negotiations with the car's occupants. However, two men forcefully got into their car and drove towards KR Puram.

Mallesha and Shivanna attempted to negotiate and sought help from the Xylo owner, but to no avail. Around 1 am on Sunday, the suspects pushed Shivanna and Mallesha out of the car in KR Puram before escaping.

Shivanna and Mallesha reported the incident at the RMC Yard police station, where they filed a complaint.