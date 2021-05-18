Get ready to tackle monsoon: Minister

The officials should be prepared to tackle natural calamities and floods during monsoon, District In-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary stressed.

Poojary, presiding over a preparatory meeting, said the houses in the low-lying areas near seashore were inundated. The flood victims should be tested for Covid-19 before shifting them to relief centres. If they test positive, they should be shifted to covid care centre, he said.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the flood-prone areas should be identified and residents should be shifted to safer locations during flood warnings in monsoon. The NDRF, SDRF, police and fire service personnel should work in coordination in flood-prone areas. Mescom officials should restore power supply at the earliest.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V said the driftwood block the easy flow of water near dams during heavy rainfall. As a result, water enters houses in nearby areas. The minor irrigation department, along with taluk-level officials, should clear the driftwood. MLA Vedavyas Kamath said compensation should be paid to those, who lost their houses due to flood.

Many road works are in progress in Mangaluru City Corporation limits. The work should be suspended till the end of monsoon, he added.

MLA U T Khader said that district administration should take precautionary measures to check flood in Ullal and Someshwara areas. The silt filled in rivers and dams should be removed.

MLA Harish Poonja said there are possibilities of trees falling on roads thus disrupting movement of vehicles. The trees fallen on road should be cleared immediately to facilitate the movement of vehicles.