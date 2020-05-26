Girl delivers baby boy at quarantine centre in Kalaburagi

An unmarried girl delivered a baby boy at a quarantine centre set up at Shahabad town in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The girl along with her parents arrived from Maharashtra on May 17 and was quarantined at the boys hostel located at Maddi area of Indira Nagar in the town.

The girl went into labour on Tuesday morning and delivered the baby boy.

Women quarantined at the centre is said to have helped the girl to deliver the baby. Both mother and child are doing well and have been admitted to local community health centre.

On learning it, Tahsildar Suresh Varma and Police Inspector Amaresh B visited the girl and obtained the information. A complaint has been registered at the local police station, informed the tahsildar.