Give compensation for affected families fast, minister directs DC

District In-charge Minister K C Narayana Gowda said, he has directed the district administration to take steps towards providing compensation to the families affected by rains that have been lashing the district for the past one week, on a priority basis.

Speaking to media persons after chairing a meeting with the district-level officials here on Thursday, he said, many people have lost their crops and houses, and one person has died due to rains in the district.

Deputy Commissioner R Selvamani has been directed to provide compensation to them soon. As per the report, 246 houses are partially damaged, and 26 houses have collapsed completely. The process of providing compensation has commenced and the affected families will receive compensation soon, he added.

He directed the Revenue Department officials to visit the rain-affected places and share the ground reality with the deputy commissioner.

The minister visited Sheshadripuram and Bapujinagar areas in the City, and listened to the grievances of the people. He also visited Beesanagadde and Saiduru villages in Sagar taluk where farm fields have been inundated.

Later, he visited the areas which are severely affected by rains in Sagar and Hosanagar taluks to take stock of the situation. He was accompanied by Sagar MLA H Halappa, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer M L Vaishali, and others.

Though the minister wanted to visit Beesanagadde village in Sagar taluk which is flooded, and villagers are using boats as a mode of transport at present, he could not reach there due to the bad condition of the road.

The minister's car headed towards the village on Sagar-Kaanale route. Later, the vehicles of the minister's convoy, deputy commissioner and officials followed him. But the minister's car stopped on the road when the village was two km away due to poor condition of the road. Sorab MLA Kumar Bangarappa tried to take the minister to the village in his car, but his vehicle also did not move on the slushy road. Later, they returned.