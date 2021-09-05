Go for eco friendly turmeric Ganesha, Udupi DC urges public

Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao has appealed to the people to shun away Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris (POP), harmful colours and install Ganesha idols made of turmeric to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner.

He said the immersion of the Ganesha idol made of plaster of Paris pollutes the rivers and other sources of water. The use of plaster of Paris and harmful colours for Ganesha idols is banned. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations of Gauri Ganesha festival should be within the guidelines. Instead of Ganesha idols made of plaster of Paris, it is better to use the idols made of turmeric mixed with wheat flour or ragi flour. Instead of plastic decoratives, flowers can be used for offering prayers to the Lord Ganesha, he said.

To create an awareness on eco-friendly Ganesha festival, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has initiated a 10 lakh turmeric Ganesha campaign across the state. Students and the public can prepare a turmeric Ganesha at home, offer pooja, click a selfie and upload the same to the KSPCB's website.

The DC appealed to citizens to voluntarily take part in the campaign and thereby promote the worship of eco-friendly Ganesha. People can send a photo with their turmeric Ganesha to kspcb.karnataka.gov.in, or their respective Youtube (@kspcbkarnataka), Facebook (@kspcbofficial) and Twitter (@karnatakakspcb) accounts.