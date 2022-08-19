Godse banner row: Oppn leader urges police to file case

He also sought to know how permission was granted for installing such banners

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 19 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 14:58 ist

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council B K Hariprasad in a tweet on Thursday, urged the Mangaluru commissioner of police to file a case against those who had installed a huge hoarding with the picture of Nathuram Godse.

“Police should take stringent action against those conspiring to create unrest in the society with such controversial banners with pictures of Godse who had murdered Mahatma Gandhi,” said Hariprasad.

He also sought to know how permission was granted for installing such banners.

The banners had been installed in Surathkal, Baikampady, Kuloor and surrounding places to wish Krishnashtami celebrations to devotees by Akhila Bharatha Hindu Mahasabha.

Another banner by Hindu Jagaran Vedike with Krishnashtami wishes and a picture of Savarkar was installed in Kumpala near Ullal on Thursday.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Nathuram Godse
Congress
Karnataka News
Police

