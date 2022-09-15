Godse's photo in Shivamogga: Gandhi trust writes to Bommai

Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi, a national trust formed in Mahatma Gandhi's memory, has condemned the display of Nathuram Godse's picture during a Ganesha procession undertaken by the Hindu Mahasabha in Shivamogga last week.

On Wednesday, its president Wooday P Krishna shot off a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, drawing his attention to media reports that the picture of Gandhi's assassin was displayed during the Ganesha idol immersion at Kote Bhimeshwara Temple in Shivamogga on September 9. "That such an incident happened to the global icon of peace in our country is a matter of great anguish," Krishna wrote. He also referred to the placement of the RSS' saffron flag atop the national emblem at Ameer Ahmed Circle and near the KSRTC Bus Stand in Shivamogga.

A silent protest was held at the Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru to condemn both incidents. Krishna asked Bommai to take the necessary action so that such incidents do not recur. "The government was aware of these incidents and still didn't take action. How is that fair," he said and hoped the government would take action against the person or organisation behind the incidents.