Gold worth Rs 14.55 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

Gold worth Rs 14.55 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

The gold was being smuggled by concealing in toys, trimmer, water dispenser, and juicer

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 19 2021, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 17:52 ist
Credit: Custom officials

Mangalore Air Customs seized 300 grams gold worth Rs 14.55 lakh from a passenger at Mangalore International Airport (MIA).

The officials apprehended Arish, hailing from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada, who was smuggling gold by concealing in toys, trimmer, water dispenser, and juicer.

He had arrived in the airport in Spicejet flight SG 146 from Dubai. The gold has been seized. Further investigation and proceedings in accordance with the law is under progress. It may be recalled that the officials had seized 504 grams gold worth Rs 24.44 lakh on Sunday from a passenger.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Gold
Smuggling

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

 