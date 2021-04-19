Gold worth Rs 14.55 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport

Mangalore Air Customs seized 300 grams gold worth Rs 14.55 lakh from a passenger at Mangalore International Airport (MIA).

The officials apprehended Arish, hailing from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada, who was smuggling gold by concealing in toys, trimmer, water dispenser, and juicer.

He had arrived in the airport in Spicejet flight SG 146 from Dubai. The gold has been seized. Further investigation and proceedings in accordance with the law is under progress. It may be recalled that the officials had seized 504 grams gold worth Rs 24.44 lakh on Sunday from a passenger.