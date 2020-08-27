Golfers unhappy over restrictions on entry to course

Golf players of the city are unhappy with the restrictions by Mysore Race Club (MRC), barring their entry into the course, within the racing track, before 10 am and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Honorary secretary of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club (JCWGC) H D Thimmappa Gowda said that the MRC secretary has written a letter to JCWGC on August 19, on ‘Strict implementation of timings to restrict golfers from crossing into racing tracks’, to avoid injury to horses, riders, jockeys or any person.

“Earlier also (as per the letter of MRC dated September 16, 2018), there were restrictions up to 8 am on Sundays and up to 8.30 am on other weekdays. There was no entry after 11.30 am on racing days. We were used to it and the players planned their games as per the restriction. Now, the extended restrictions result in substantial time reduction to play golf,” he said.

Treasurer of JCWGC S L Narayan said that both MRC and JCWGC are inseparable and supplement each other over a century, since then maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar provided the lands at the foot of Chamundi Hill, for horse racing and also golf.

“After the formation of an exclusive club in 1985, the JCWGC entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the MRC in 1990. Only since 2012, there is some conflict, between the two clubs, due to some personal egos of office-bearers, following a spark of friction in 2009,” he recalled.

Thimmappa Gowda said, "Despite being a separate club since 1985, both racing and golfing are held on the same premises from 1906. Most of the members of MRC are the members of JCWGC and they have certain privileges, compared to direct members of JCWGC. The privileges are a result of a ‘parently regard’ for MRC."

"Earlier, the land, which is leased out by the Public Woks Department (PWD) due to various developments since 1976, used to be sub-leased to JCWGC on an understanding. But, on September 20, 2019, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa agreed to include JCWGC along with MRC in the lease agreement. Accordingly, a government order was issued on January 17, 2020,” he said.

Narayan said, "As per the recent government order, JCWGC is urging the MRC to sign an MoU to resolve the issues. To end the problem of restrictions on crossing the racing tracks, we propose to lay under pass for entry after the 6th hole and for exit after the 14th hole of the golf course.”

K S Sudhir Bhat, chairman of the course committee of JCWGC said that there are six professional and three amateur players, who have reached international-level.

“Pranavi S Urs among girls and M S Yashash Chandra among boys were national number one for some time. Besides, among caddys, four are playing at the national-level, in the professional circuit. At present, JCWGC has 2,200 members and there are promising talents. If the issues are resolved, we can concentrate on sporting, which is also a tourist attraction,” he said.

Neither MRC president Dr Nityananda Rao nor secretary Dr Jaganath were available for a comment.