Govt failed in preventing attacks on political leaders: Tanveer Sait

MLA Tanveer Sait alleged that the state government has totally failed in preventing attacks on political leaders.

Speaking to reporters here, on Monday, he said, "There is no progress in the case of the attack on me, even after one year. There is no information on who tried to murder me and what was his motive. It is learnt that a few persons had stalked MLA U T Khader also, recently. No probe is conducted into the issue. Similarly, there was an attempt to attack MLA N A Haris. MP Tejasvi Surya too has received threat calls. But, the police have not taken any action."

"I have spoken to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and requested him to form a special team to probe the case," he said.

Reacting on a question on the possibilities of the Congress MLC C M Ibrahim quitting the Congress, Sait said that he learnt about the rumours through media reports. "He should not leave the Congress. He is our senior leader," he opined.

Tanveer Sait also said that the Congress and the JD(S) alliance would continue in the Mysuru City Corporation. "I will hold a discussion with MLA Sa Ra Mahesh in the next few days, in this regard," he said.