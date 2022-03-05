Govt moots drone survey to protect Muzrai, Wakf areas

Govt moots drone survey to protect Muzrai, Wakf properties

Shashikala Jolle said that the initiative helps identify boundaries of the properties of temples under the Muzrai department and the Wakf Board

DHNS
DHNS, Harapanahalli (Vijayanagara District),
  • Mar 05 2022, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 00:43 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The government would soon launch an aerial survey using drones to prevent encroachments of properties of temples and Wakf Board, Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle said here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, she said that the initiative helps identify boundaries of the properties of temples under the Muzrai department and the Wakf Board. The government has launched the process to upload details of 'A' and 'B' grade temples on the website, she added. 

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Drones
wakf properties
Karnataka
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

 