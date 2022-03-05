Govt moots drone survey to protect Muzrai, Wakf properties

The government would soon launch an aerial survey using drones to prevent encroachments of properties of temples and Wakf Board, Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle said here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, she said that the initiative helps identify boundaries of the properties of temples under the Muzrai department and the Wakf Board. The government has launched the process to upload details of 'A' and 'B' grade temples on the website, she added.

