Govt school where Infosys Narayana Murthy studied cries for attention

The government school in Mandya, in which Infosys Founder N R Narayana Murthy and his brother Sridhara Murthy studied from first to third standard, is crying for attention.

Most of the politicians of Mandya have done their primary education in the school, which was started in 1940. The school is popularly known as Extended Middle School, and is located in the heart of the city. Narayana Murthy was admitted to the first standard during the academic year 1954-55.

The school staff have maintained the admission records even today. Narayana Murthy had taken transfer certificate in the year 1958, and the records are available. Murthy's father N Ramarao, who was the Inspector of Schools (IOS), was in Mandya for three years, when he had admitted his two sons to the school here.

A private television channel had showed the primary and high school of Narayana Murthy, during the 'Weekend with Ramesh' programme. But, they did not show the school in Mandya, lamented an employee of the school.

Former minister M S Atmananda said, "I knew that Narayana Murthy studied in Mandya. But did not know that he studied at Extended Middle School, where I had done by lower primary education."

The school is in a dilapidated condition. The school, which had more than 400 students, now has only 30 students. There are three teachers. Only three classrooms, out of 17 are being used. Even that leaks during rains.

The school has 10 coconut trees, one neem and one Ashoka tree and a lot of flowering plants. As there is no compound, it has become a safe haven for miscreants. Recently, the equipment at the Science lab has been stolen.

Head Mistress M Gayathri said, "Several organisations have gathered details about the school to bring it to the notice of Narayana Murthy, but could not meet him. If he extends help, the school can be renovated into one of the model schools in the district."