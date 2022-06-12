Govt to seek national project status for UKP, says Karjol

The state government has decided to recommend to the Centre to announce Upper Krishna Project (UKP) as a national project,” Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said here on Sunday.

“The Centre has already announced the Upper Bhadra Project (UBP) as a national project. The government has decided to recommend to the centre to declare the UKP as a national project on similar lines,” he told reporters.

The national project status would help get the Central grants. The government had taken steps to increase the height of the Alamatti dam to 524 metres which would submerge 20 villages. The project requires the acquisition of 1.32 lakh acres of land. The government had allocated Rs 3,000 crore for Krishna valley water projects, the minister said.

“Notices have been served on contractors who have failed to complete the projects within deadline. Up to 7% of the total cost has been levied as a fine amount,” the minister said.