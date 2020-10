A team of youth led by Goodinabali Mohammed rescued a youth who had attempted to take his life by jumping into River Nethravathi at Old bridge in Panemangaluru.

Kumar, hailing from Hassan was working as private bus driver. He jumped into the river to end his life. On noticing him jumping into the river, swimmer Mohammed along with his team immediately left in a boat and rescued him from meeting a watery grave. Kumar after being rescued was shifted to hospital in Bantwal.