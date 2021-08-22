Gundlupet taluk's Belachawadi lake breaches, inundates agricultural land

Hundreds of acres of agricultural land was inundated as the Belachawadikere breached near Begur in Gundlupet taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Sunday.

Belachawadi lake has an area of around 65 acres. The lake has been filled under Gandhi Gram Yojana for the last three years. After it is filled, the water from the lake flows into Kammarahalli lake.

It is suspected that the lake has breached due to the force of the water. Gram Panchayat member Mahadevaswamy and the villagers alleged that though the leakage was brought to the notice of the officials of the Minor Irrigation Department, no preventive steps were taken.

The lake has now breached and entered agricultural land, destroying crops. Officials have rushed to the spot and taken necessary measures.