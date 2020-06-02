‘Hampi Zoo has potential to grow’

At a time when most of the human activities seem to resume or even begin from scratch, after lockdown, Hampi Zoo at Kamalapura of Hosapet taluk has all the potential to accommodate as many number of species and also visitors like its counterparts in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

After the establishment of Central Zoo Authority of India (CZA), the purpose, establishment and maintenance of zoos have got new definitions. All zoos, across India, have adopted the masterplan of CZA.

Following the masterplan, Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) has effected the revamping of the older zoos, like Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru, and Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park near Hampi, Ballari district is a relatively new menagerie, but it is the largest, area-wise. Thus, it is laid out as per the masterplan of CZA. Hampi Zoo is situated in a natural, strategic location of the West Reserve Forests Area.

Initially, when it was setup in 1981, it was just 0.94 hectare. Now, it is spread over 141.59 hectares of land, and comprises a herbivore safari of 30 acres.

Hampi, being a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one among the most preferred tourist destinations of India. Thus, tourist footfall in the town, and also surroundings, is an advantage for the zoo. Hampi Zoo has a lion and tiger safari (captive) and it is the first of its kind in north Karnataka.

“Any zoo, across Karnataka, is younger compared to Mysuru Zoo. They take some time for development and to become popular. Lakhs of tourists visit Hampi every year. The zoo in Hampi has enormous scope for development. As it lacked connectivity, ZAK requested the state government to provide local buses. The bus services were provided on weekends, just before the imposition of the lockdown,” said ZAK Member Secretary B P Ravi.