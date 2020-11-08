Harish Ramaswamy to be first VC of Raichur varsity

Dr Harish Ramaswamy, the professor in the Political Science Department at Karnatak University, Dharwad, has been appointed as the first vice-chancellor of Raichur University.

When Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, Prof Muzaffar Assadi was appointed as the special officer to the newly formed university. Later, when the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government came to power, Dr Kotreshwara was appointed as the special officer.

Now, with the appointment of Ramaswamy as the vice chancellor, the activities in the new university are expected to take off.