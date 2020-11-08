Harish Ramaswamy to be first VC of Raichur varsity

Harish Ramaswamy to be first VC of Raichur varsity

DHNS
DHNS, Raichur,
  • Nov 08 2020, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 22:48 ist
Dr Harish Ramaswamy

Dr Harish Ramaswamy, the professor in the Political Science Department at Karnatak University, Dharwad, has been appointed as the first vice-chancellor of Raichur University.  

When Siddaramaiah was the chief minister, Prof Muzaffar Assadi was appointed as the special officer to the newly formed university. Later, when the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government came to power, Dr Kotreshwara was appointed as the special officer. 

Now, with the appointment of Ramaswamy as the vice chancellor, the activities in the new university are expected to take off.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Raichur University
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Judge pens poem to grant bail to Delhi riots accused

Judge pens poem to grant bail to Delhi riots accused

Why drinking tea in paper cups is harmful

Why drinking tea in paper cups is harmful

4 years of Donald Trump as US President in 10 quotes

4 years of Donald Trump as US President in 10 quotes

 