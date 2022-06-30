Harsha case: NIA team searches houses of suspects in Shivamogga

A team of sleuths of the National Investigation Team, (NIA) which is probing the case involving Bajrang Dal activist Harsha that triggered violence in the city, conducted a search operation in the houses of suspects, on Thursday, as part of the investigation.

The team arrived in eight vehicles in the morning and searched the houses of the ten suspects in the case to find some clues with regard to the case. Besides, they also visited the spot where he was killed, his regular visit places. Later, they left the city. The team did not reveal any information on the probe.

It may be mentioned here that Harsha was killed near Bharathi colony in Shivamogga city around 9:30 pm on February 20 this year. Based on the complaint by his mother, Doddapete police registered a case and discovered that old enmity was the major reason for the killing. Ten suspects were arrested and they were remanded in judicial custody. Later, the case was handed over to NIA. The team which started the probe some months back is of the view that disturbing peace and communal harmony was the motive behind it.

The team is investigating the case to find out the forces or organisations behind the killing and the source of money supplied to the accused.