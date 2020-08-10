Harsha of Channarayapatna secures 623 marks

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Channarayapatna (Hassan dist) ,
  • Aug 10 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2020, 22:48 ist
Harsha N Kaundinya with his parents H S Nagendra and Ashwini.

Harsha N Koundinya, a student of Malnad Olympiad School, at Dutanuru Kaval of Channarayapatna taluk, Hassan district, has secured 623 out of 625 marks in SSLC exams. He has secured 125 in Kannada, 100 in English, 100 in Social Science, 99 in Maths, 100 in Hindi and 99 in Science.

His father is H S Nagendra, head master of the same school. He teaches Maths. His mother Ashwini is a Science teacher at a government high school in Athichowdenahalli.

Harsha said, “I had prepared a time-table in the beginning of the academic year. I used to study as per the schedule. My teachers too extended all help in studies.”

Channarayapatna
Karnataka
SSLC

