Hassan man jumps into river, ends life

A 72-year-old man died of suicide, after jumping from a bridge into the Yagachi river, in Belur taluk of Hassan district on Wednesday.
Basavaiah of Sompura village is the deceased. He had allegedly jumped into the river at around 3 pm.
Two people Imran and Majnu, who saw him washed away in the river, jumped to his rescue and dragged him to the shore. They provided first aid and later shifted to the government hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Did you know? Stars too have their 'mid-life crisis'
Sponge structures may be Earth's oldest animal life
A hand sanitiser that you can wear like a wristwatch?
Women triumphant in Tokyo as Biles talks mental health
In Pics | Father-son duos who occupied CM’s chair
ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli, Rahul maintain top 10 spots
Swimming is good for your brain