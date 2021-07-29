Hassan man jumps into river, ends life

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Belur,
  • Jul 29 2021, 00:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2021, 00:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 72-year-old man died of suicide, after jumping from a bridge into the Yagachi river, in Belur taluk of Hassan district on Wednesday.

Basavaiah of Sompura village is the deceased. He had allegedly jumped into the river at around 3 pm.

Two people Imran and Majnu, who saw him washed away in the river, jumped to his rescue and dragged him to the shore. They provided first aid and later shifted to the government hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Hassan
Suicide
Drowning

