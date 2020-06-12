Hassan reports its first COVID-19 death

  • Jun 12 2020, 15:14 ist
Hassan district reported it's first COVID-19 death on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner R Girish informed that a 60-year-old woman has died of COVID-19 on Friday.

According to the DC, the woman was suffering from stroke and other illness. She was admitted to a private hospital for severe respiratory problems on June 10. Later she was shifted to the Covid hospital. Her blood and throat swab samples were taken on June 11. Her samples confirmed covid  positive on Friday. The woman passed away at 1.15 pm, he said.

