HC seeks report on govt school buildings

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the state government to depute senior officials to visit government schools whose buildings are in a dilapidated condition and submit a detailed report before October 10.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Mohammad Nawaz, was hearing PIL filed by Anti Corruption Council of India seeking directions to the government to provide basic facilities like sufficient teachers and playground to the government schools.

The bench observed that the report, submitted by the Karnataka Legal Services Authority, has stated that the judicial officials visited more than 35 schools which are in a bad condition. The government should take repair work of the buildings on a war footing basis. If the buildings are in a very bad condition, they should be shifted to other buildings, it said.

Seeking a detailed report on the condition of the schools, the bench adjourned next hearing of the case to October 10.