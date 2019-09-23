HC tells govt to appoint new KSPCB chairman

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the state government to appoint a chairperson for the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), as per the Supreme Court direction.

Disqualified MLA from Chikkaballapur, Dr. Sudhakar, had resigned for the post of chairman of the Board on Saturday and the government informed the court on Monday about the resignation, during the hearing of a petition by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Mohammad Nawaz.

The petition was filed by R Anjaneya Reddy, challenging the appointment of Sudhakar as illegal. The government advocate submitted that

the resignation of the chairperson had been accepted and additional chief secretary of the environment and forest department, Sandeep Dave, had been appointed as the in-charge chairman.

The petitioner’s advocate sought for a direction to appoint a full-fledged chairman for the Board as the Supreme Court has given directions on the matter.