HC verdict on hijab against constitution: Muslim students

A day after the High Court upheld the state government's order on banning the hijab in classrooms, Muslim students boycotted the classes in the city on Wednesday, in protest against the judgement and stated that it is against the principles of the Indian constitution.

A group of Muslim girl students entered the campus of Kamala Nehru Memorial College for Women wearing hijab. But the college authorities asked them to remove hijab in rest room before entering the classrooms citing a high court order. But they refused to remove the hijab and came out of the college campus.

Later, speaking to media persons, they said "Our God asked us to wear hijab and it is very evident in Quran. God has not told us that it must not be worn in classroom or in public place. So we will wear it in all places as it is the order of God. Even our parents have no right to ask us to remove hijab. This is our fundamental right and choice. We will fight for it."

Referring to the verdict, they said, "the court has given only judgement and not justice. We respect the law of the land. But the high court's judgement on hijab is against the constitution and so we don't respect it. We will condemn it without fail."

They said "we are asked whether food or water is important in the college. The college principal has asked us to attend the class by removing hijab or stay in the campus. Do we come here to stay in the campus? We come to the college for studies. We urge the college management not to deny education citing high court verdict."

They also pointed out that the college management had clearly stated that hijab is permitted in classrooms at the time of admission. Now, entry to the classroom has been denied. Unfortunately, the court is denying education to those who come to the college covering their heads.

As many as 22 Muslim students of government pre-university college in Sagar town did not appear for the preparatory examination. Of the total 38 Muslim students, only 16 attended the examinations.

Similarly, three Muslim girl students were sent back home in Hosanagar for wearing hijab.

But Muslim students in other colleges in the city including Government First Grade, ATNCC, DVS and Sahyadri attended the classes by removing the hijab.

