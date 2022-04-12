HDK launches 'Janata Jaladhare' at Chamundi Hill

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy blew the bugle for the 2023 Assembly election by initiating 'Janata Jaladhare', an ambitious 'jatha' to connect with the people with a target, for the JD(S), to win 123 out of 224 seats in the Assembly.

Kumaraswamy offered puja at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill in Mysuru on Tuesday morning. He also offered puja to a 'Ganga Ratha' atop the Chamundi Hill to mark the beginning of the tour. He launched a car rally towards Ramanagar, where the 'Janata Jadhare' will be formally launched by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. JD(S) leaders and party workers left for Ramanagar in the car rally from Chamundi Hill.

Also Read: Task cut out for HDK as JD(S) chases elusive prospects in North Karnataka

The 15 'Ganga Rathas' will tour 184 Assembly constituencies of 31 districts across the state to educate the people about the ingratiation projects, achievements of Kumaraswamy as chief minister twice, failures of the BJP government and plans of the JD(S) for the development of the state and welfare of the people. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda will flag off the 'Ganga Rathas' in Ramanagar in a big event at the District Stadium.

MLAs H K Kumaraswamy, Sa Ra Mahesh, K Mahadev and Ashvin Kumar were present on the occasion.

Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda of the JD(S) was absent at the event, as expected, even though Chamundi Hill is in his constituency. It has to be recalled that JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy, during his recent visit to Mysuru, had claimed that Devegowda will be with the JD(S) for the 2023 election. However, Devegowda has openly declared that he will leave the JD(S) once his current term in the Assembly is completed. He is touted to join the Congress and has once declared this. However, he is also open to the BJP, depending on the future of his son G D Harish Gowda, now president of the Apex Bank. Harish is expecting a ticket in the 2023 Assembly poll, either from Hunsur or KR Nagar segments.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: