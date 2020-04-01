HDMC comes up with portal for info on grocery, veggies

HDMC comes up with portal for info on grocery, veggies

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 01 2020, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 00:21 ist
HDMC staff. (DH Photo)

The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal corporation has gone found an online solution to help people purchase essential commodities during lockdown period. The civic body has launched a portal -  http://hublishops.ttssl.com - through which people can get ward-wise information of shops for purchasing groceries and vegetables.

The citizens can get the mobile numbers, names and Whatsapp numbers of shop owners if they type their ward number on the website. Later, they can contact the shop owners and get the items of their choice at doorsteps, city corporation commissioner Suresh Itnal said. The app, developed by Trinity Technology company, can be downloaded on mobile phones too.

Hubballi
Dharwad
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVDI-19
