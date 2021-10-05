Heavy rain floods road in village near Mangaluru

Heavy rain floods road in Dakshina Kannada's Guruvayanakere

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 05 2021, 01:38 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 01:38 ist
A view of the inundated main road at Guruvayanakere. Credit: DH Photo

Following bountiful rainfall, the main road in Guruvayanakere was inundated for a few hours on Monday and inconvenienced motorists and people alike.

With the rainwater flowing on the road, the water had entered into business establishments and inconvenienced the traders at Maddadka on Mangaluru-Villupuram road.

In the last 24 hours, Dakshina Kannada has received 2 mm rainfall. Though the region had no rain in the morning, suddenly weather changed in the noon. The sky remained overcast since noon in Mangaluru.

DK has received 3,205 mm rainfall since January this year. Two houses were partially damaged in the last 24 hours. A total of 745 houses were damaged in the district since April this year. So far, 4,689 electricity poles and 218 transformers have been damaged in rain.

Dakshina Kannada
Rainfall
Karnataka
Flood

