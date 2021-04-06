Heavy rain lashes Ch'nagar

Chamarajanagar city and parts of the district received a good spell of rains on Monday evening. Male Mahadeshwara Hill, Martalli and several places in Hanur taluk received heavy rains, bringing cheers among the people, who were reeling under sweltering heat.

The district remained overcast from Monday afternoon and by evening there was heavy winds, uprooting several electricity poles in Somanna Layout in Chamarajanagar city.

It started raining by 7 pm. Hanur taluk received rains for more than one hour. Parts of Yalandur taluk experienced scattered rains. MM Hill received heavy rains for about 20 minutes.