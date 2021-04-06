Heavy rain lashes Ch'nagar

Heavy rain lashes Ch'nagar

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Chamarajanagar,
  • Apr 06 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 22:25 ist
It rained heavily at M M Hill in Hanur taluk, on Monday evening. DH Photo

Chamarajanagar city and parts of the district received a good spell of rains on Monday evening. Male Mahadeshwara Hill, Martalli and several places in Hanur taluk received heavy rains, bringing cheers among the people, who were reeling under sweltering heat.

The district remained overcast from Monday afternoon and by evening there was heavy winds, uprooting several electricity poles in Somanna Layout in Chamarajanagar city.

It started raining by 7 pm. Hanur taluk received rains for more than one hour. Parts of Yalandur taluk experienced scattered rains. MM Hill received heavy rains for about 20 minutes.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

rain
Chamarajanagar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

When patients choose to end their lives

When patients choose to end their lives

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

 