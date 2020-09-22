Heavy rain pounds Hassan for fourth day

Heavy rain that have been lashing the Malnad region in Hassan district, since four days has paralysed the lives of the people.

Paddy fields in Sakleshpur, Hethuru, Sathegal village in Sakleshpur taluk have been inundated. As the fields are waterlogged, agriculture activities are affected.

Coffee, pepper, arecanut and paddy crops have been damaged. Kempuhole is overflowing due to the downpour. All water bodies have filled. Besides, incessant rain and chilly winds have impacted the health of the people of the district.

Hassan, Sakleshpur, Hethuru, Alur, Belur regions experienced heavy rain on Tuesday also. Channarayapatna, Holenarasipur, Arsikere received scattered rain, and remained overcast.

It started raining from Tuesday morning affecting movement of office goers and others in Hassan city.