Heavy rain worries people

Heavy rain lashed the coffee land on Friday. The showers were coupled with strong winds.

An electricity pole was uprooted in Javali in Mudigere taluk, due to which a house was damaged.

Tiles of the roof of the Government High School in Kottigehara were blown away due to strong winds. Similar cases have been reported in several houses in Taruve village.

The power supply has been cut in several villages in the Malnad region.

Coffee and areca plants have been destroyed in Kalasa, Banakal, Balluru and Kunduru, resulting in a heavy loss. People in the hilly regions fear landslides.

Minor landslides have occurred at several locations in Charmadi Ghat. River Hemavati is in spate.

Chikkamagaluru, N R Pura, Sringeri and Balehonnur received good rain. About 142.2 mm rain was recorded in Kottigehara.

More than 45 electricity poles have been uprooted at Moolarahalli, Gonibeedu, Handaguli and Basavanahalli in Mudigere taluk leading to a disruption power supply.

The traffic was affected for more than an hour after a tree fell on NH 234 at Kaskebail. The roof tiles of several houses were blown away in gusty winds at Lokavalli, Chatramaidana, Halekote and Bilagula in the taluk.

The rain also affected the weekly shandy in Mudigere.